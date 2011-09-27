Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man who devotes life to defusing mines
Hushyar Ali has devoted his life to defusing thousands of explosives in his home region of Halabja in Iraq.
He says he will never give up his mission to save lives, despite losing both of his legs in explosions.
The BBC's Jiyar Gol reports.
-
27 Sep 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window