This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded jointly to three women - Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberian Leymah Gbowee and Tawakul Karman of Yemen.

Mrs Karman heads the Yemeni organisation Women Journalists without Chains and has been jailed several times over her campaigns for press freedom and her opposition to the government of President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

She was recognised for playing a leading part in the struggle for women's rights in Yemen's pro-democracy uprisings "in the most trying circumstances".

She told the BBC she was "so happy" to receive the peace prize and dedicated it to the "martyrs and wounded of the Arab Spring".