There has been heavy fighting in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, between troops loyal to President Ali Abdullah Saleh and forces opposed to his rule.

The unrest began shortly after midnight on Sunday and followed a weekend of violence as demonstrators camped out in Change Square tried to march towards the presidential palace.

At least 12 people were killed on Saturday and four more on Sunday.

The BBC's Yolande Knell said that the violence was some of the worst seen in eight months of street protests against the president's 33-year reign.