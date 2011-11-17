Video

Russia's foreign minister has said the situation in Syria is beginning to resemble civil war, after renegade soldiers attacked a key army base.

Sergei Lavrov said all countries hoping for a peaceful solution in Syria must call on all parties to end the violence

Turkey has criticised the global response to Syria, saying it is being overlooked because it is not wealthy.

Earlier, the Arab League - which has suspended Syria - gave its government three days to end "bloody repression".

The BBC's correspondent Jonathan Head reports from Istanbul.