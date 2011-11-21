Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Egypt protests: Tear gas 'causes fire in building'
An apartment building near Tahrir Square in Cairo has become another focus for protesters after fire engines were delayed in reaching a blaze in one of the flats.
Protesters say the fire was caused by a cannister of tear gas fired into the building, and that police officers blocked firefighters from entering the street to deal with it.
Yolande Knell, reporting from Cairo, said the number of protesters was rising, and demonstrations were also taking place in other cities across Egypt.
-
21 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-15819298/egypt-protests-tear-gas-causes-fire-in-buildingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window