Twenty doctors and nurses who were convicted for up to 15 years in prison for trying to overthrow the Bahraini government appeared in court on Monday to appeal against their sentences.

Some of the medical professionals claim they were tortured and sexually assaulted after their arrest in March.

The doctors said they laughed in court when a variety of weapons were presented as evidence the defendants had been intent on violence.

All of those convicted say they were treating people who were injured when a protest movement calling for more rights for the country's Shia majority in the Sunni-ruled kingdom was crushed. The Government say the group were involved with 'hardline protesters' who wanted regime change.

Dr Fatima Haji and Dr Nada Dhaif told Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire about the retrial.

