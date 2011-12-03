Media player
Iranian diplomats expelled from the UK arrive in Iran
The Iranian diplomats who were expelled from Britain earlier this week have arrived back in Iran.
The diplomats were ordered to leave the UK by the Foreign Secretary, William Hague, after attacks on the British embassy in Tehran.
The attacks followed the imposition of new sanctions on Iran, over their nuclear programme.
The BBC's Tehran Correspondent, James Reynolds, reports.
