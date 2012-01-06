Video

Independent filmmaker Nada Zatouna, 23, was in Tahrir Square in Cairo during the 18-day uprising that overthrew Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak last year.

When she went to the square on November 20 2011 after hearing about emerging clashes between protesters and the police, she says she was arrested and beaten up, before being released the next day without charge.

Nada insists she will continue to go to the square and says that the protesters are stronger than ever.