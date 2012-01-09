Video

US man of Iranian descent has been sentenced to death by a court in Tehran for spying for the CIA.

Amir Mirzai Hekmati was "sentenced to death for co-operating with a hostile nation, membership of the CIA and trying to implicate Iran in terrorism," semi-official Fars news agency said.

The sentence comes at a time of fresh tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The US said that, if true, it strongly condemned the verdict.

James Reynolds reports.