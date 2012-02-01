Media player
Former US army official: Pakistan military funds Taliban
The former vice chief of staff of the US Army, General Jack Keane, has claimed that senior members of the Pakistan military and intelligence directly aid Taliban leadership - providing aid and sanctuary.
General Keane's claims come as a secret Nato report seen by the BBC suggests the Taliban in Afghanistan are being directly helped by the Pakistani security service.
He was speaking to the BBC World Service.
01 Feb 2012
