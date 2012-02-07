Media player
Syria: President Assad 'fully committed to end violence'
The Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, has been making fresh promises to end violence in his country, talk to the opposition, and bring in reforms.
He gave the assurances to the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who has been visiting Damascus, just days after Russia vetoed a draft UN resolution on Syria.
Mr Lavrov said he believed the president understood the need for swift action.
07 Feb 2012
