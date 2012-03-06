Benjamin Netanyahu
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Israel has right to defend itself' says Netanyahu

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his country's right to defend itself against an Iranian nuclear threat.

His comments came after talks held earlier with US President Barack Obama at the White House where the two shared their concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.

Mr Netanyahu's comments are in contrast to the views of President Obama, who has cautioned against a rush towards military action.

Steve Kingstone reports from Washington.

  • 06 Mar 2012