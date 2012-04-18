Media player
'Letter to Asma' from UN ambassadors' wives
The wives of the British and German ambassadors to the UN have released a four-minute video urging President Assad's wife to help end the violence in Syria.
Sheila Lyall Grant and Huberta von Voss Wittig, working for Women of the World, say the video on YouTube was their own idea and is completely independent of the UN.
18 Apr 2012
