Unverified video from Syria
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syria: UN steps up diplomatic pressure as death toll rises

Increasing numbers of Syrian civilians have been forced to flee their homes to escape fighting between Syrian government troops and rebels.

The International Red Cross is warning that ill or wounded people left behind are finding it increasingly difficult to get medical supplies and food.

The warning comes as diplomatic efforts increase to try to halt the bloodshed.

James Robbins reports.

  • 08 Jun 2012