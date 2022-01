The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohammed Mursi has been declared the winner of Egypt's presidential election run-off.

He won 51.73% of the vote, beating former PM Ahmed Shafiq, who served as a prime minister under the former president, Hosni Mubarak.

Speaking later in a TV address, Mr Mursi said his objectives were ''social justice, freedom and human dignity''.

He added ''the revolution goes on, until all the objectives of the revolution are achieved''.