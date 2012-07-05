Media player
Yasser Arafat's widow 'relieved' at poison inquiry call
Palestinian officials are calling for an international inquiry into former leader Yasser Arafat's death, over renewed claims that he was poisoned.
Swiss scientists told an al-Jazeera TV documentary the radioactive material polonium-210 was on belongings given to his widow after he died in 2004.
Suha Arafat objected to a post-mortem at the time, but now wants his body exhumed to enable further tests to be carried out.
She said she was ''relieved'' that the truth may be a step closer.
05 Jul 2012
