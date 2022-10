The UN General Assembly has voted by a big majority to condemn its own Security Council for failing to end the unrest in Syria, as fighting rages in the country.

It passed a non-binding resolution by 133 votes to 12, with 31 abstentions.

The Syrian ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Jaafari, criticised the draft resolution, saying those who co-sponsored it were guilty of ''flagrant and blatant hypocrisy''.