'Parachute'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syria uprising: Footage of plane 'being shot down'

Syrian rebels say they have shot down a Syrian fighter plane in the north-western province of Idlib, near the Turkish border.

Video footage on al-Arabiya television showed what appeared to be smoke in the sky and a person parachuting down.

This footage has not been independently verified

  • 30 Aug 2012
Go to next video: Syria helicopter down in Damascus