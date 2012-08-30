Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria uprising: Footage of plane 'being shot down'
Syrian rebels say they have shot down a Syrian fighter plane in the north-western province of Idlib, near the Turkish border.
Video footage on al-Arabiya television showed what appeared to be smoke in the sky and a person parachuting down.
This footage has not been independently verified
-
30 Aug 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-19422941/syria-uprising-footage-of-plane-being-shot-downRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window