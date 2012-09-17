Media player
Thousands protest around Muslim world over anti-Islam film
Fresh protests have taken place around the Muslim world over an amateur anti-Islam video produced in the US.
People showed their anger on streets across the world, including in the Afghan capital Kabul, Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, and Pakistan where at least one protester was killed.
The latest demonstrations have taken place in Lebanon, where Hezbollah's leader Sheikh Hassan Hasrallah made a rare public appearance.
The BBC's Nik Gowing reports on how the protests have spread.
17 Sep 2012
