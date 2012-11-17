Video

Israel's ambassador to London, Daniel Taub, has defended the ongoing air strikes on the Gaza Strip, saying that his government just wants "peace and quiet" for Israeli citizens.

"At the end of the day, we are doing what any responsible government would do when its civilians come under attack", he said.

Israel says it is conducting the offensive in order to halt the firing of rockets by Hamas militants, but Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of carrying out "massacres".