A Palestinian gunman fires into the air as he celebrates what Palestinians say is a victory over Israel after an eight-day conflict in Gaza City November 21, 2012
Gaza celebrates ceasefire with fireworks and gunfire

There have been celebratory scenes in Gaza following the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hamas movement.

Crowds of Palestinians have taken to the streets since the truce came into effect at 19:00 GMT, as Lyse Doucet reports.

  • 21 Nov 2012