Gaza celebrates ceasefire with fireworks and gunfire
There have been celebratory scenes in Gaza following the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Hamas movement.
Crowds of Palestinians have taken to the streets since the truce came into effect at 19:00 GMT, as Lyse Doucet reports.
21 Nov 2012
