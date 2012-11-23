Opposition groups in Egypt have called for mass protests on Friday against President Mohammed Mursi's decree that gives him sweeping powers.

They have described his move as a "coup against legitimacy" and accused the president of appointing himself Egypt's "new pharaoh".

The decree states that the president's decisions cannot be revoked by any authority, including the judiciary. His supporters say the move is designed to protect Egypt's revolution.

The BBC's Jon Leyne in Cairo spoke to Martine Dennis about the latest developments.