Aid agencies in countries bordering Syria are warning that the country's prolonged civil war is putting huge strain on their efforts and on Syria's relations with its neighbours.

The Red Cross says thousands of families are struggling to find basic supplies of food, water, and medical care. The UN estimates that over 100,000 have fled to Lebanon alone.

The BBC's Wyre Davies returns to a border village in northern Lebanon that he visited in the winter of 2011, to see how refugees there are coping.