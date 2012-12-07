Egypt's anti-Morsi protests spread

Video

Egyptian opposition protesters have broken through a barricade erected by security forces to prevent them reaching Cairo's presidential palace.

Thousands had marched on the palace in the capital after rejecting a call for dialogue by President Mohammed Morsi.

Demonstrations have also taken place in Cairo's Tahrir Square and around Egypt.

The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil described how protesters at the president's compound were "cheering" as they tore down the security barrier.