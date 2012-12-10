Lyse Doucet in the drawing room
Inside former Tunisian president's grand palace

The BBC's Lyse Doucet has been back to Tunisia where the Arab Uprisings began two years ago.

She gained rare access to one of the grand palaces lived in by deposed Tunisian President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

  • 10 Dec 2012
