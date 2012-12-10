BBC News

How have lives changed in Egypt after Arab uprisings?

The effects of the Arab uprising since it begin two years ago are still being felt across the world.

In Egypt, a draft constitution is being disputed by campaigners who say it will take the country backwards, but the government is pushing forward with a vote on it next Saturday.

Political uncertainty has left many people feeling worse off than they were two years ago, as the BBC's George Alagiah reports from Cairo.

BBC News - Arab Uprisings

Arab uprisings: 10 key moments

Published
Section
BBC News