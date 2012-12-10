The effects of the Arab uprising since it begin two years ago are still being felt across the world.

In Egypt, a draft constitution is being disputed by campaigners who say it will take the country backwards, but the government is pushing forward with a vote on it next Saturday.

Political uncertainty has left many people feeling worse off than they were two years ago, as the BBC's George Alagiah reports from Cairo.

BBC News - Arab Uprisings

Arab uprisings: 10 key moments