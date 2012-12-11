Video

Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has ordered the military to maintain security and protect state institutions in the run-up to a controversial referendum on a new constitution.

Nobel peace laureate and founder of the Constitution Party, Mohammed ElBaradei, told BBC Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman that a huge demonstration will be staged in the hope that Mr Morsi will change his mind about the referendum.

Mr ElBaradei said the whole process was hostage to religious institution rather than judiciary, and questioned how Egypt would work through it without a dialogue.