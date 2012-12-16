Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bethlehem Christmas tree lit up
The Christmas lights have been switched on in Manger Square in Bethlehem.
The tree has been decorated with 45,000 lights and 6,500 baubles.
-
16 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window