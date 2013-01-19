Media player
Inside Egypt’s first ‘Islamic cafe’
A cafe in Cairo is being described as Egypt's first "Islamic cafe" after setting up separate areas for women, men and families and dissuading unmarried couples from visiting.
The idea is to cater for the needs of customers who would like to have a conservative place to hang out but some believe it's a sign of a divided society.
BBC Arabic's Khaled Ezzelarab reports.
19 Jan 2013
