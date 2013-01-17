Israeli voters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why do so many Russian speakers support Israel's right wing?

Israelis are due to go to the polls on 22 January and the ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to remain in power.

Among his core supporters are many of Israel's Russian-speaking community.

Yevgeny Kanevsky from the BBC Russian Service has been to find out what makes that one million-strong community support Israel's right wing.

  • 17 Jan 2013
Go to next video: Israel elections: Security tops agenda