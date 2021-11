The bodies of dozens of young men, all apparently summarily executed, have been found in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, rebels and activists say.

At least 71 bodies were found by a river in the western Bustan al-Qasr district, UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Most had their hands tied behind their backs and gunshot wounds to the head.

Jim Muir reports from Beirut.