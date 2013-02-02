Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Qaher F313: Iran unveils 'stealth' fighter on state TV
Iran has unveiled a new home-made combat aircraft, which officials say can evade radar.
The single-seat Qaher F313 (Dominant F313) is the latest design produced by Iran's military since it launched the Azarakhsh (Lightning), in 2007.
President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad said it had "almost all the positive features" of the world's most sophisticated jets.
Footage from state TV showed the jet in flight, but not its take-off or landing.
-
02 Feb 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-21307019/qaher-f313-iran-unveils-stealth-fighter-on-state-tvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window