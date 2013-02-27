Still from footage which is thought to have been filmed in Aleppo
Syrian amateur footage 'shows carnage of conflict'

Aid agencies say they are shocked and appalled by the number of children killed in Syria last week.

Investigations found at least 70 children died as a result of government missile strikes against residential areas of Aleppo.

Unverified amateur footage from around the country shows the carnage the conflict has caused, as James Kelly reports.

