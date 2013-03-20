Media player
US Israeli alliance 'eternal' says President Obama
Barack Obama has arrived in Israel for his first trip there as president, saying the US was proud to stand by Israel as its strongest ally.
After landing in Tel Aviv, Mr Obama gave a speech acknowledging instability in the region, and saying America's commitment to Israel's security remained "rock solid".
20 Mar 2013
