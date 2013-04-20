Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crown prince defends Bahrain GP
As Formula 1 returns to Bahrain, thousands of protesters in the tiny Gulf state have once again taken to the streets.
The protesters believe that F1 bosses should cancel Sunday's race because of Bahrain's poor human rights record.
But speaking to the BBC's Dan Roan, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa insisted the event would be safe for teams and spectators.
He also said that most Bahrainis wanted the race to go ahead and that a national dialogue was taking place to try and address ongoing tensions within the state.
-
20 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window