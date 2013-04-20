An Iraqi man, holding his two daughters, casts his ballot at a polling station in Basra, Iraq,
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sectarian tensions stalk Iraq elections as polls open

People in Iraq have begun voting in the country's first elections since the departure of US troops more than a year ago.

Iraqi security forces will be in charge of the polls, to choose provincial councils.

The BBC's Rafid Jabboori said most voters will be swayed by sectarian and ethnic affiliations.

  • 20 Apr 2013
Go to next video: Iraq's six-month political stalemate