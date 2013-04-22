Media player
Does Israel's Iron Dome actually work?
The new US Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel is starting a tour of the Middle East.
He begins in Israel where the United States has just announced that is its planning to bring its investment in the Iron Dome anti-missile defence system to several hundred million dollars in the coming years.
Kevin Connolly has been taking a closer look at Iron Dome.
22 Apr 2013
