Hoshyar Zebari
'Iraq affected by ongoing crisis in Syria' - Iraqi FM

Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari warns his country is in danger of increased violence resulting from the ongoing crisis in Syria.

The BBC's Aleem Maqbool in Baghdad spoke to Mr Zebari.

  • 24 May 2013
