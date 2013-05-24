Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Iraq affected by ongoing crisis in Syria' - Iraqi FM
Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari warns his country is in danger of increased violence resulting from the ongoing crisis in Syria.
The BBC's Aleem Maqbool in Baghdad spoke to Mr Zebari.
-
24 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-22646071/iraq-affected-by-ongoing-crisis-in-syria-iraqi-fmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window