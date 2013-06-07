Syrian refugees
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UN launches largest ever aid appeal for Syria crisis

The United Nations has launched the largest appeal in its history - seeking $5bn (£3.2bn; 3.7bn euros) for humanitarian aid to Syria.

The UN estimates more than 10 million Syrians - half the population - will need help by the end of the year.

As many as four million children are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, the UN's children's agency Unicef says.

Paul Wood reports.

  • 07 Jun 2013
Go to next video: Following the odyssey made by Syrians fleeing to Europe