Militants in Iraq have mounted a coordinated attack on a market north of the capital Baghdad, killing at least twelve people.

Officials say a suicide attack and two car bombs were detonated in a wholesale market close to Baquba. It was packed with grocery stall owners buying goods for trading.

More than 40 other people were injured. The blasts were in a predominantly Shi'ite area.

No group has admitted carrying out the attack.

Rami Ruhayem reports from Baghdad.