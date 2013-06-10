Video
Iraq violence: Market bombings kill at least 12
Militants in Iraq have mounted a coordinated attack on a market north of the capital Baghdad, killing at least twelve people.
Officials say a suicide attack and two car bombs were detonated in a wholesale market close to Baquba. It was packed with grocery stall owners buying goods for trading.
More than 40 other people were injured. The blasts were in a predominantly Shi'ite area.
No group has admitted carrying out the attack.
Rami Ruhayem reports from Baghdad.
