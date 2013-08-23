Video

In Egypt, supporters of ousted President Mohammed Morsi have once again taken to the streets in protest.

Many protesters held yellow banners in support of people who died last week when mass sit-ins, including outside the Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque, were broken up by interim government security forces.

Rallies turned violent in the Nile Delta city of Tanta on Friday, where police fired tear gas after opponents and clashed with supporters of Mr Morsi.

Quentin Sommerville reports from Cairo, where demonstrations were largely peaceful.