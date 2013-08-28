Car wreckage in Sadr City
Baghdad hit by new wave of deadly bomb attacks

A series of co-ordinated bombings in the Iraqi capital Baghdad has killed at least 44 people and wounded dozens more, police and medical sources have said.

Violence has increased in Iraq in recent months amid heightened tensions between Sunni and Shia Muslims.

The BBC's Haddad Salih reports from Baghdad.

