'Last airlift' of Ethiopian Jews to Israel
Israeli authorities have completed what is said to be the last major airlift of Ethiopians seeking a new home in Israel.
Two flights carrying 450 people of Jewish descent arrived in Tel Aviv, many to emotional reunions with relatives.
Emily Thomas reports.
29 Aug 2013
