President Barack Obama has said the US was considering a "limited narrow act" against Syria.

The US leader stressed that Washington was "looking at the possibility of a limited, narrow act", and there would be "no boots on the ground" or "long-term campaign".

Rebel activist Marwan, from the Shaam news network, told BBC News that "regime change" was needed as well as strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Based in Aleppo, the activist said: "If he [President Bashar al-Assad] stays, he will use chemical weapons once again."