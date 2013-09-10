Aftermath
Iran bus crash: Dozens dead after head-on collision

Dozens of people have been killed after two buses collided and burst into flames near Iran's capital Tehran.

The driver of one of the buses lost control after a tyre burst, causing him to swerve into oncoming traffic and hit another bus on Monday, according to officials.

Dozens of passengers said to have been injured in the accident were taken to hospitals in Qom.

