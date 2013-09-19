Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria 'needs humanitarian surge'
International Rescue Committee head David Miliband says there "desperately needs to be a humanitarian surge" in Syria.
Mr Miliband says 7 million Syrians have had to leave their homes and that aid contributions have not met the scale of the need.
Speaking to the BBC's Nick Bryant he called for the humanitarian situation to move "up the agenda" and described it as a "catastrophe" that had been neglected for several years.
-
19 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window