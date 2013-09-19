David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee
Syria 'needs humanitarian surge'

International Rescue Committee head David Miliband says there "desperately needs to be a humanitarian surge" in Syria.

Mr Miliband says 7 million Syrians have had to leave their homes and that aid contributions have not met the scale of the need.

Speaking to the BBC's Nick Bryant he called for the humanitarian situation to move "up the agenda" and described it as a "catastrophe" that had been neglected for several years.

