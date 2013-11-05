Media player
Polio outbreak in Syria as 10 cases confirmed
The World Health Organization has confirmed 10 cases of polio in Syria - the first outbreak in the country in 14 years.
Before Syria's civil war began in 2011, some 95% of children in the country were vaccinated against the disease, but now an estimated 500,000 children have not been immunised.
Lyse Doucet reports now from one of the polio clinics in Damascus.
05 Nov 2013
