New Pakistan Taliban leader 'doesn't care to talk'
The BBC has learned that the new leader of the Pakistan Taliban is a notoriously brutal commander whose fighters tried to kill the schoolgirl Malala Yusufzai.
Just a week ago there were cautious indications that the Taliban and the Pakistani government were prepared to hold peace talks.
But since then a US drone strike has killed the Taliban leader Hakimullah Mehsud, and the new man says he doesn't care to talk.
Richard Galpin reports from Islamabad.
07 Nov 2013
