Iran and world powers reach nuclear deal in Geneva
Iran and six world powers meeting in Geneva say they have reached a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said they had agreed a "first step" towards a comprehensive solution.
US President Barack Obama welcomed the deal, saying it included "substantial limitations which will help prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon".
Jeremy Bowen reports.
24 Nov 2013
