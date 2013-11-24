Iran FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry (24 Nov)
Video

Iran and world powers reach nuclear deal in Geneva

Iran and six world powers meeting in Geneva say they have reached a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said they had agreed a "first step" towards a comprehensive solution.

US President Barack Obama welcomed the deal, saying it included "substantial limitations which will help prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon".

Jeremy Bowen reports.

  • 24 Nov 2013
