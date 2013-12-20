Media player
A history of the Shia and Sunni Muslim conflict
The BBC's Jeremy Bowen looks at the differences between Shia and Sunni Muslims and explains why sectarian conflict has erupted again in the 21st Century.
20 Dec 2013
